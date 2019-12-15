At Forefront of Anti-CAB Protests, AASU Hints at Launching Political Party in Assam
The AASU president accused AGP of "betraying" the people of the state and said the Congress was also "equally bad".
Protesters block a road during a curfew in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday, Dec. 12 (AP)
Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which has been protesting the amended Citizenship Act, on Sunday hinted at launching a political party along with 'Shilpi Samaj' (artists' forum) as an alternative to the ruling BJP and AGP as well as to opposition Congress.
When popular singer Zubeen Garg, addressing a protest meet 'Concert for Peace and Harmony' here, said, "we will launch our own party", AASU president Dipanka Nath seconded him saying, "we are now thinking in that direction".
"We are in talks with Silpi Samaj (artists' forum) and also discussing with people of Assam to think about an alternative. With your (people's) permission, we will not hesitate one bit to go in that direction (of launching a political party).
"AASU will remain apolitical. But, in the interest of the people, along with Silpi Samaj we are ready to go in that direction," Nath said to loud cheers from thousands of people at the event.
Lashing out at the state government, the AASU president said, "They have unleashed their oppressive machinery on people killing five minor students and injuring many others with bullets. It is clear that the Sarbananda Sonowal government will be brought down."
