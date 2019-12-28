At Guwahati Rally, Rahul Gandhi Vows to Not Let Sangh Run Assam, Attack its Culture and Identity
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he feared Assam might return to the path of violence due to policies of the governments run by the BJP at the Centre and the state.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Khanapara Veterinary field, in Guwahati, Saturday.
Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Assam might return to the path of violence due to policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.
The former party president, who was addressing a public rally here, said the spirit of Assam Accord which brought peace to the state, should not be ruined.
"I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP's policies," he said, referring to the amended Citizenship Act.
"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, the youth is protesting, in other states protests happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? The BJP doesn't want to listen to voice of people," he said, adding Assam would soon be run by the people of the state.
He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the northeast.
"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," Gandhi added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Mona Singh Gets Married to Beau Shyam in a Dream Wedding in Mumbai, See Pics
- Sania Mirza Gets Teary-eyed in Sister Anam's Wedding Video, Says She and Son Izhaan Will Miss Her
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years