At Guwahati Rally, Rahul Gandhi Vows to Not Let Sangh Run Assam, Attack its Culture and Identity

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Assam might return to the path of violence due to policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

The former party president, who was addressing a public rally here, said the spirit of Assam Accord which brought peace to the state, should not be ruined.

"I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP's policies," he said, referring to the amended Citizenship Act.

"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, the youth is protesting, in other states protests happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? The BJP doesn't want to listen to voice of people," he said, adding Assam would soon be run by the people of the state.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the northeast.

"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," Gandhi added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.