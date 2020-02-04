At His Rally in Dwarka, PM Modi Says Delhi Needs Govt That Will Provide Direction, Not Play Blame Game

New Delhi: Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame games.

This follows his rally at Karkardooma on Monday where he accused the AAP and the Congress of fomenting the anti-CAA protests and unrest seen at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Addressing an election rally in Dwarka three days before the February 8 Assembly elections, Modi said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolition of Article 370, and issues of national security.

Modi accused the AAP dispensation of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Modi sought to know if 'mohalla clinics' set up by the AAP government will work if citizens of Delhi fall sick outside city. He said the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practises the politics of hate.

The people of Delhi say the country has changed and now is the time for Delhi's transformation, he said.

"Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us," he said.

Modi said opposition parties are spreading lies and rumours about the CAA, but the people of Delhi can see through this.

Slamming the AAP and Congress, he said both parties cry for the Batla House terrorists, put security forces in the dock, and instigate people but cannot work enough to develop the national capital.

The Centre, he claimed, had opened more bank accounts for the poor than the population of the United States, and had built more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8, with results to be declared three days later.

