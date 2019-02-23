At Interaction With Students, Rahul Reveals Idea Behind Surprise Hug to PM Modi in Parliament

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said violence was not a solution and could never “right a wrong” as he discussed the Pulwama terror attack during an interaction with students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.Gandhi, who spoke about losing his grandmother and father to violence, said he could associate with a martyr’s son as he had gone through the same pain. “I lost two family members to violence and I know that violence does not work. Only love can destroy hate,” he said.Referring to the hug he gave to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, the Congress chief said even when people were speaking against his family, he only showed love. “When I hugged PM Modi in Parliament, I could feel that he was shocked... he could not understand what happened... I felt he had lack of love in his life,” Gandhi said.Gandhi also alleged that the country's wealth is "concentrated" in the hands of "a few people" and asserted that the state must pay for a large part of education of students.He said this during an interaction - Shiksha: Dasha Aur Disha — with university students at the JLN Stadium here.The Congress chief also claimed that the Modi government does not want to accept that there was a "job crisis" in the country.Responding to a question, Gandhi said the share of the education sector in the budget should be increased.Wealth is "concentrated" in the hands of "a few people", he said, and asserted that the state must pay for a "large part of education" of students.The Congress president fielded questions from various students at the event.Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was also present on the occasion.A two-minute silence was also observed in honour of the CRPF jawans died in the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14 and a musical tribute was given to them.