At 'Kondhwa Shaheen Bagh' in Pune, Anti-CAA Protesters Observe Roza for BJP's Loss in Delhi Elections

Pune: A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act currently on for 32 days in Pune, referred to by locals as the "Shaheen Bagh of Kondhwa", on Monday saw women observing 'roza' (fast) and praying for the defeat of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls, results of which are to be declared on Tuesday.

The protest, which sees the attendance of hundreds of women and girls everyday, has been organised outside Konark Mall in Kondhwa under the banner of Kul Jamaat-e-Tanzeem, an umbrella body of several outfits.

Protester Gazala Shaikh said several women observed roza on Monday for the defeat of the BJP in the Delhi polls. "On Monday, we generally observe roza but the one

today was for the defeat of the BJP in the Delhi polls. We are not supporting any party (exit polls have given a considerable edge to the Aam Aadmi Party) but those who are doing a good job should be appreciated," she said.

"Around 200 people observed roza for BJP's defeat and prayed for AAP's victory," said another protester Alsaba Shaikh.

