At Least 21 PDP Legislators Pledged Support to Mehbooba Mufti: Party Sources
After the BJP pulled out from the coalition government and Governor's rule was imposed in the state last month, the party leadership faced rebellion from at least five MLAs and an MLC.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)
Srinagar: At least 21 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators met party chief Mehbooba Mufti since Saturday and pledged their support to her.
According to party sources, these legislators started calling on the former chief minister soon after her return from Delhi on Saturday.
They said at least 21 legislators have met Mufti so far and pledged their support to the leadership after some party leaders, including legislators, raised a banner of revolt against her last week.
This also included one of the disgruntled legislators and efforts are underway to convince him, the PDP sources said, but refused to name the legislator.
They said efforts are on to establish contact with the other legislators as most of them were out of station.
However, former minister Imran Ansari, who is out of town and had hit out at Mufti, accusing her of nepotism, told PTI over phone that there is no question of going back on his stand on the former chief minister's leadership.
"We have come out in public not for any concessions or personal gains. Our aim is to address the leadership problem," he said.
Abid Ansari, who represents Srinagar's Zadibal constituency, was the first one to question Mufti's leadership. He was followed by his nephew and former minister Imran Ansari, MLA Tangmarg Abbas Wani, MLA Noorabad Abdul Majid Paddar, MLA Baramulla Javaid Beigh and MLC Yasir Reshi.
The legislators accused the PDP president of nepotism and incompetence during her tenure as the chief minister.
