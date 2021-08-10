'At Least in Bengal...' TMC Accuses Tripura Governor of Refusing to Meet Party Leaders, Asks Where Will Oppn Go

The Trinamool Congress may always be on the warpath with Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar but this time, it is Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya who was earned the wrath of the party for allegedly refusing to meet a delegation of TMC leaders.

The TMC on August 7 claimed their leaders were attacked by the BJP and sought a meeting with Arya. Instructions were given to TMC leaders in Tripura that an eight-member team should go and give their deputation to the Governor over two issues: the brutal attack on party leaders in Ambassa and no action taken against the attack on national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to the TMC, the Secretariat informed them that due to the pandemic, an eight-member team will not be allowed to meet the Governor. The party then reduced the number to five but even then, they were reportedly not given an audience.

TMC leader Samir Chakroborty said: “Even after numbers were reduced, the Governor did not give us time. We were told the Governor is busy till August 15. In Bengal, the Governor provides time for opposition MLAs but sadly, here those doors are also closed. I hope the Governor of Bengal is following this incident .This is undeclared Emergency.”

Through its attack on Arya, the Trinamool seems to convey the message that the situation in Bengal was better than that in Tripura, a state where the party is trying to wrest control from the BJP.

