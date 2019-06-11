Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

At Meeting Chaired by Jyotiraditya Scindia, West UP Congress Leaders Blame Seniors for Poll Drubbing

A war of words erupted between some Congress leaders and arguments between them continued even after the meeting outside the party's war room at 15 Gurudwara Raqabganj Road.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
At Meeting Chaired by Jyotiraditya Scindia, West UP Congress Leaders Blame Seniors for Poll Drubbing
A war of words erupted between some Congress leaders and arguments between them continued even after the meeting outside the party's war room at 15 Gurudwara Raqabganj Road.
New Delhi: Some Congress leaders from western Uttar Pradesh were involved in a war of words during and after a Lok Sabha polls review meeting on Tuesday, sources said.

During the meeting chaired by party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, some leaders raised questions over ticket distribution and blamed senior Congress leaders for the poll debacle in the state, they said.

A war of words erupted between some Congress leaders and arguments between them continued even after the meeting outside the party's war room at 15 Gurudwara Raqabganj Road here.




The meeting chaired by Scindia, AICC in-charge west Uttar Pradesh, comes amid review by several state units of the party to assess the poll debacle the Congress faced, winning 52 seats across India and just one seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The reports of infighting in various state units have also come to light following Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as the chief in the May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee. The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer, but Rahul Gandhi is reportedly firm on quitting the post.
