At NDA Floor Leaders Meet, Ally NPP Demands Repeal of CAA; Nadda Asks MPs for Good Attendance in Parliament

Lok Sabha MP from National People’s Party (NPP) — a BJP ally in Meghalaya — Agatha Sangma has asked the government at the NDA floor leaders meeting on Sunday to consider repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On the eve of the winter session of Parliament, Sangma told News18: “After considering the sentiments of the farmers, the government has repealed the farm laws. I also requested the government in our meeting to consider repealing of the CAA to respect the sentiments of the people of the northeast.”

She further said, “I have not been given any specific assurance by the government but they took note of the issue that I was raising.”

The Naga People’s Front has also urged the Modi government to consider their pleas for seeking a permanent solution to the issue of Nagas.

Another NDA ally, Apna Dal president Anupriya Patel again requested the government to consider the sentiment for a caste-based census and creating an All-India Judicial Service for recruitment of judges at all levels of judiciary.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda at party’s Parliamentary executive committee meet stressed having a good attendance record in the House by all MPs and not allow the opposition to dominate on the crucial issues.

Nadda also told the BJP MPs that the government is well-prepared on various issues, including countering the opposition on contentious issues such as Pegasus and farm laws, and asked them to highlight the good work done by the Modi government especially during the Covid pandemic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the BJP leaders about the legislation that will be brought in Parliament and said it was important that the ruling party comes well-prepared for debates and discussions on the several issues.

Besides, AIADMK leaders at the meet said they were with the government and would like to see a smooth functioning of Parliament. GK Vasan asked the government to help Tamil Nadu especially when floods have been ravaging the state and “there is very little work being done by the state government”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.