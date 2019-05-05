At Pathankot Rally, Amit Shah Asks 'Pakistan Lover' Sidhu to Live Across the Border

BJP president Amit Shah reignited a war of words over Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu’s earlier comment about “terrorism having no nationality”.Highlighting the death of 40 jawans in the Pulwama terror attack, Amit Shah in a rally in Punjab’s Pathankot said, “Pakistan terrorists were behind the Pulwama terror attack but your minister (Sidhu) said terrorism had no country. Bhaiya Sidhu, if you really like Pakistan then you should shift to the other (Pakistan) Punjab."Shah blamed Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for “making Sidhu a minister” and in an incendiary statement said that he should be “ashamed” of himself.In the rally, which he held in favour of BJP’s Gurdaspur candidate - actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Shah said that PM Modi had “ensured justice” to the families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. He further, lambasted the Congress government for “failing” to fulfil its poll promises."Thousands of Sikhs were killed in 1984 and nobody was punished ever since. But after Modi government was formed, justice was delivered to families of the victims," he said.He further admonished the state government for “not working” towards Punjab’s development and said, “It was only when SAD-BJP was in power, Punjab progressed.” Shah was flanked by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Punjab BJP Chief Shwait Malik, among others.Asking the gathering to vote for Deol, the BJP chief remembered former BJP MP from Gurdaspur and veteran actor Vinod Khanna. He assured the people that Deol will realise the dream of Khanna who had represented the constituency four times(With inputs from PTI)