At RJD's Foundation Day Celebrations, Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Put Rumours of Rift to Rest

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political scion Tejashwi sought to play down the rumours of a rift between him and his elder brother Tej Pratap at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s 22nd foundation day celebrations.Lalu, who is out on bail after being convicted in fodder scam cases, is admitted to a Mumbai hospital. His wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was conspicuous by her absence at the event.The rumours of a power struggle between the brothers received a shot in the arm on Wednesday when Tej Pratap's name was missing from the list of dignitaries who were slated to attend the celebrations.Rubbishing speculations of a rift, the RJD chief’s elder son had said: “What is so big about my name not featuring in a list of RJD leaders on the invitation card? My name and my photographs can be found on all the posters and banners put up by the party. I will also be taking part in the celebrations tomorrow. All this talk of family feud is a rumour spread by BJP people.”Tej Pratap, who made an impromptu visit to the RJD office on Wednesday night, was among the first to arrive for the foundation day programme. He also accompanied Tejashwi, state president Ramchandra Purvey, Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other leaders to light the lamp.Dispelling the notion of a rift with his brother, Tejashwi said, “Tej Pratap ne mujhe baar-baar ashirwad diya hai, phir bhi sawaal uthate hain (Tej Pratap has blessed me on so many occasions, still people raise questions).” He hinted at a conspiracy to drive a wedge between him and his brother and advised RJD leaders to maintain distance from the media.As Tej Pratap helped Tejashwi wear a crown that he had brought for him, he reminded his brother of the Mahabharata. “When Arjuna had given up and was afraid, it was Krishna who gave him the power. I am very much here.” Tej Pratap has earlier referred to himself as Krishna, who would act as the 'sarthi' of Arjuna (Tejashwi).He added, “Whatever the opposition says, the Tej-Tejashwi combine will continue its march.” Snubbing the senior leaders sitting on the dais, he said: “Abhi sabse bade neta hum hain, meri baat suniye (Right now, I am the biggest leader. Listen to me)”.Amid chants of “Tej Pratap Zindabad”, he lauded the youth organisation DSS, which is considered his creation, and said: “Senior leaders come here and make speeches but my youth workers are at the ground level. Learn from them and visit your areas.”