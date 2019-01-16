English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Sheila Dikshit Event, 1984 Riots Accused Jagdish Tytler Gets Front Seat; SAD MLA Says Party 'Intimidating' Witnesses
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed the Congress is 'afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed' in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots.
1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler was seated in the front row at Sheila Dikshit's event
Loading...
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Wednesday alleged that the Congress made 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row at an event where Sheila Dikshit took over as its Delhi unit president to "intimidate" witnesses in related cases.
He claimed the Congress is "afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed" in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots. "The Congress made Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row. It was a deliberate act to intimidate the witnesses in the anti-sikh riots cases," he alleged.
"The Congress wants to send a message to the witnesses that the party high command supports Tytler and nobody should even try to testify against him," the MLA alleged.
"Since the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, the party is afraid... that the leaders whom it kept safe are now being jailed. By such acts, it is also sending a message to the judiciary and police that nobody should initiate action against them," Singh alleged.
Dikshit took over as Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken in the presence of a large number of party leaders and workers Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Meira Kumar, PC Chacko, Sandip Dikshit, Ajay Maken among others attended Dikshit's charge taking ceremony.
He claimed the Congress is "afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed" in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots. "The Congress made Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row. It was a deliberate act to intimidate the witnesses in the anti-sikh riots cases," he alleged.
"The Congress wants to send a message to the witnesses that the party high command supports Tytler and nobody should even try to testify against him," the MLA alleged.
"Since the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, the party is afraid... that the leaders whom it kept safe are now being jailed. By such acts, it is also sending a message to the judiciary and police that nobody should initiate action against them," Singh alleged.
Dikshit took over as Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken in the presence of a large number of party leaders and workers Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Meira Kumar, PC Chacko, Sandip Dikshit, Ajay Maken among others attended Dikshit's charge taking ceremony.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- School Kids May Now Have Artificial Intelligence as a Subject, How Ready Are We?
- Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
- Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results