At Strategy Meet, Amit Shah Makes a Prediction for Next Lok Sabha Election

Amit Shah on Monday predicted that the BJP's win in 2019 would be bigger than its mammoth victory in 2014 while chairing a meeting of the party’s national office bearers and all state BJP presidents.The meeting, ahead of the Narendra Modi government's completion of four years in office, was meant to draw battle plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.Speaking to reporters after the meeting at BJP's headquarters at New Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the BJP is now setting the agenda in national politics."BJP is heading for massive majority in Karnataka, so this is a good time to have this meeting. National president Amit Shah said we have 11 crore members, 330 MPs and 1,800 MLAs today. Other parties are copying us and our strategies. Congress ruined their own organisation but we never made that mistake since we are a karyakarta-driven party. Today when people say BJP vs all, we like that challenge," he said.He added, "We will most certainly win 2019. People said 2014 was a fluke, but we have won 11 elections and formed 14 governments since then. We want India to be a world leader. We know how to win an election, we know how to run a government and we know how to come back to power."The BJP, said Hussain, would not rest on its laurels. "He (Shah) said 2019 will be a bigger win than 2014. Every time before an election, BJP is underestimated. But our aim will not complete till we win in Odisha, Bengal, Kerala and Telangana. We won't rest till we form governments here. You can say that Amit Shah has sounded the poll bugle."BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The National president of the party made sure to stress that self-confidence shouldn't mean complacency."Responding to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's letter to the President, complaining about unparliamentary language being used by PM Modi, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Those who called Modi Ji Maut ka saudagar and broke all bounds of decency should not raise questions on us. Their leaders have also spoken ill of our national party president."