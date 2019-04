'At the Right Time': Robert Vadra Drops Yet Another Hint of Political Ambitions

They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, dropped yet another hint about his political ambitions on Friday saying that he could “bring change” to a region by representing its people.Vadra, who had earlier announced that he would campaign for the Congress for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, took to Twitter to express his will to take a political plunge at the “right time”.“They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them. But I need to learn n understand more n earn my place, by working with them n making smaller changes myself, for them. The larger scale will be at the right time (SIC),” his tweet read.Vadra’s tweet included images of people holding up his banners and photograph, alongside Congress flags, indicating people’s support for him.The businessman, who is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case related to the purchase of a London-based property, had previously said that he would join politics after his name was cleared of all wrongdoings. "I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise," Vadra had said in March, adding that he knew Uttar Pradesh well as he had grown up in the region.Early in April, Vadra had confirmed that he would campaign for the Congress all over India and would also accompany both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for their nomination formalities in Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively. Later, he had strongly hinted towards a political debut and said that he would take the plunge, at the right time, with “full force”."As of now there are no plans. I have no wish to join politics right now. I'm amongst people and working hard. When people will feel that I should enter politics, I will come with full force," he had said. Vadra was granted an anticipatory bail earlier this month.