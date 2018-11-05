Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Nephew Finds Place in BJP's Second List for MP Assembly Elections

The BJP on Monday announced its second list of 17 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls amid unrest among the party cadre over ticket distribution.The second list of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other crucial names, also features former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nephew and Morena MP Anoop Mishra from the Bhitarwar seat.Mishra, who was sidelined in the party unit for long despite being a prominent Brahmin face in the Gwalior-Chambal region, could help turn the tide for the BJP with a sympathy wave following the demise of his uncle.The Morena MP had hit the headlines after he criticised his own party in Parliament, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes lacked proper supervision and were not benefitting the targeted group.A former ministerial colleague of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mishra had stepped down from the cabinet after his kin found mention in a 2010 murder case.The BJP, yet again, avoided naming a candidate from Govindpura, where veteran Babulal Gaur has been protesting over the possible denial of a ticket. On Monday, Gaur asked the BJP how he could be denied a ticket when Modi had assured him of the contrary.The list of MLAs who have been denied tickets stands at 38 after the announcement of the second list.Among those who found place in the list were Nirmala Bhuria, Pellawad MLA and wife of late BJP tribal leader Dilip Singh Bhuria; and minister of state for health Sharad Jain. Former chairman of MP Tourism Development Corporation and Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav has also been given a ticket.The Candidature from Seoni Malwa has been withheld as sitting MLA and former forest minister Sartaj Singh is adamant about a ticket from the seat. The case is similar in Panna.The BJP had earlier announced a list of 177 candidates. However, it rolled back candidature from Ghatiya and on Monday, its nominee Devisingh Patel from Rajpur died following a cardiac arrest.