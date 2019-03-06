English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Niece Slams BJP, Says Modi-Shah 'Changed Ideology' for Power
After spending nearly 32 years in the BJP, Shukla joined the Congress, following which she was tasked with 'training' of party workers to take on BJP and RSS for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Karuna Shukla delivering her address to Congress party workers in Barabanki (News18)
Lucknow: The niece of former PM and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Karuna Shukla, on Tuesday called Amit Shah and PM Modi "goons", alleging that the party "changed its ideology in greed for power".
Addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Barabanki, Shukla, who had joined Congress in 2014, said the party can’t be trusted because it changed the leadership to come to power.
In a video clip, in possession of News18, Vajpayee’s niece can be heard saying, “Today the idols of BJP are leaders like the PM – who orchestrated the Gujarat riots to grab power, and a former Home Minister of Gujarat who was in exile for two and a half years. Such idols of BJP are goons and they can never do any good to the country.”
Shukla urged in her address not to take her opinion on BJP as a poll move, but instead treat it as a concern to save the “sanctity” and “democracy” of the nation.
"The BJP compromised with its ideology and leaders like Atal Ji and Advani Ji," she added.
After spending nearly 32 years in the BJP, Shukla joined the Congress, following which she was tasked with 'training' of party workers to take on BJP and RSS for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She has held workshops at various districts in the state to "weaken" the saffron brigade.
“These days nationalism has become the latest political narrative of BJP and RSS. Both Modi and Shah use patriotic slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' but saffron flag is always above the tri-colour for them. However, this is all artificial just to hide their failures and divert people's attention,” Shukla said.
After spending nearly 32 years in the BJP, Shukla joined the Congress, following which she was tasked with 'training' of party workers to take on BJP and RSS for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She has held workshops at various districts in the state to "weaken" the saffron brigade.
"These days nationalism has become the latest political narrative of BJP and RSS. Both Modi and Shah use patriotic slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' but saffron flag is always above the tri-colour for them. However, this is all artificial just to hide their failures and divert people's attention," Shukla said.
