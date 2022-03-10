Atam Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Kulwant Singh Sidhu from AAP leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Atam Nagar seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kulwant Singh Sidhu (AAP), Simarjeet Singh (LIP), Anil Kumar (ILVP), Davinder Singh (IND), Baljit Singh (PPOID), Tajinder Singh (IND), Harish Rai (SAD), Prem Mittal (BJP), Mann Singh (IND), Kamaljit Singh Karwal (INC), Harkirat Singh (IND), Sukhdev Singh (IND), Kunal (ABSP), Mohinderpal Singh (SP), Surinder Kaur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.25%, which is -6.78% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Atam Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Atam Nagar Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

Constituency No.62 Atam Nagar (अतम नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Atam Nagar is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 170654 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 81,028 were male and 89,617 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Atam Nagar in 2022 is: 1,106 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,35,525 eligible electors, of which 83,363 were male,74,209 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,39,025 eligible electors, of which 73,219 were male, 65,806 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Atam Nagar in 2017 was 79. In 2012, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP won in this seat defeating Kamal Jit Singh Karwal of INC by a margin of 16,913 which was 15.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. LIP had a vote share of 49.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Simarjit Singh Bains of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Hira Singh Gabria of SAD by a margin of 28,503 votes which was 29.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 52.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LIP got the most number of votes in the 62 Atam Nagar Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Atam Nagar are: Kulwant Singh Sidhu (AAP), Simarjeet Singh (LIP), Anil Kumar (ILVP), Davinder Singh (IND), Baljit Singh (PPOID), Tajinder Singh (IND), Harish Rai (SAD), Prem Mittal (BJP), Mann Singh (IND), Kamaljit Singh Karwal (INC), Harkirat Singh (IND), Sukhdev Singh (IND), Kunal (ABSP), Mohinderpal Singh (SP), Surinder Kaur (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.03%, while it was 70.15% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Atam Nagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.62 Atam Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 168. In 2012, there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.62 Atam Nagar comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 25 to 28, 30, 32 to 36 and 40 in Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Atam Nagar constituency, which are: Ludhiana South, Gill, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Atam Nagar is approximately 14 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Atam Nagar is: 30°52’38.6"N 75°51’02.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Atam Nagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.