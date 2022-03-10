Atanasio Monserrate Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Atanasio Monserrate of BJP in the 2022 Goa Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Atanasio Monserrate has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate enjoys the reputation of a strongman in the politics of Goa and is known for setting up the defection of Congress MLAs to the BJP in 2019. A seasoned politician, Monserrate had lost only once, in 2017, to Parrikar’s protégé Siddharth Kuncalienkar in Panaji. He contested and won Panaji bypoll in 2019 after Parrikar’s demise. Monserrate is up against Parrikar’s son Utpal who is contesting as an Independent after being denied Panaji ticket by the BJP.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Atanasio Monserrate is 59 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 48.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 6.5 crore.

