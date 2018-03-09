Ateeq Ahmed Not a Dummy Candidate and Has the Power to Defeat BJP, Claims Son

Former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmed filing nomination as an independent candidate for the Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections came as surprise for many.The family of jailed don, especially his son Mohammad Umar, left no stone unturned and campaigned extensively for him.Speaking to media as campaigning ended on Friday, Umar said that his father has never compromised in any situation and is not a dummy candidate of any party.“My father has been in more difficult situations but he never compromised with his ethics. Everybody in Phulpur, including the cadre of Samajwadi Party, knows it is only my father that can defeat BJP here in Phulpur. In my last meeting with my father he told me that this was not the party which was founded by Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav,” he said.Alleging that Deoria district jail administration was mistreating his father, Umar said, “The district jail administration in Deoria, where my father is lodged, seized my father’s medicines and are not sending him to either Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) or King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for treatment.”Ahmed is said to have a good hold on the Muslims votes in north and south Allahabad and can cause a considerable dent to the Muslim votes which can be a cause of worry for the SP candidate, who is being supported by the BSP and other regional parties.However, SP Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “After the pre poll alignment of BSP and SP, people are now sure of whom they will be voting for. Ateeq Ahmed’s candidature will not be as significant as it would have been if there was no BSP support. He is free to claim whatever he wants but we are confident of our win.”