Ateli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अटेली)

Ateli (अटेली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mahendragarh district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.72%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,90,134 eligible electors, of which 1,02,386 were male, 87,747 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,186 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,70,006 eligible electors, of which 90,394 were male, 79,612 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,186 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,50,113.

Ateli has an elector sex ratio of 857.02.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Santosh Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 48601 votes which was 37.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anita Yadav of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 973 votes which was 0.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 22.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 68. Ateli Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.73%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.54%, while it was 71.59 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.81%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 223 polling stations in 68. Ateli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 185.

Extent: 68. Ateli constituency comprises of the following areas of Mahendragarh district of Haryana: KCs Dhanunda and Kanina of Mahendragarh Tehsil and KC Ateli of Narnaul Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ateli is: 28.3473 76.2823.

