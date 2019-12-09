Athani Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Athani Assembly Seat

Athani (General) (ಅಥಣಿ) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,771 votes (16.25%) securing 50.79% of the total votes polled. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,668 votes (17.5%) registering 45.91% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house.

2019 bypoll candidates: Gajanan Bhalachandra Mangasuli (Indian National Congress), Mahesh Iranagoud Kumatalli (Bharatiya Janata Party), Naganath V Yadgir (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Vinayak Parayya Mathapati (Karnataka Jantha Paksha), Imran Muktar Ahmed Patel (Independent), Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi (Savadi) (Independent), Raju Parashuram Dawari (Independent), Shrishail Tukkappa Halladamal (Independent).

BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority. BJP also has the support of 1 independent candidate. The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

11 of the 15 constituencies that went to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

LIVE RESULTS: Athani Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name INC Gajanan Bhalachandra Mangasuli BJP Mahesh Iranagoud Kumatalli UPP Naganath V Yadgir KJP Vinayak Parayya Mathapati IND Imran Muktar Ahmed Patel IND Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi (Savadi) IND Raju Parashuram Dawari IND Shrishail Tukkappa Halladamal

