1-min read

Athani Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli Wins

Live election result of 3 Athani constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Athani MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Athani (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,10,031 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,961 are male, 1,01,307 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.2 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC8209448.74%Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli
BJP7976347.36%Laxman Sangappa Savadi
JD(S)15620.93%Girish Kedareppa Butali
AIMEP9120.54%Mahaveer Dasharath Manoji
IND8800.52%Rajesh Babu Shinge
NOTA8420.50%Nota
PPP8270.49%Ningappa Subhas Gurav
IND7250.43%Shivamallappa Basappa Kulali
IND2220.13%A.B. Patil
BMP2100.12%Mehabub Aslam Shaikh
NMC2070.12%Vitthal Ningappa Pujari
HJP1830.11%Basappa Kallappa Hanchinal

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,771 votes (16.25%) securing 50.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.69%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,668 votes (17.5%) registering 45.91% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Athani live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

