Athani Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli Wins

Athani (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,10,031 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,961 are male, 1,01,307 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.2 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,771 votes (16.25%) securing 50.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.69%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,668 votes (17.5%) registering 45.91% of the votes polled.