Athoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Athoor Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

29. Athoor (अथूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Athoor is part of 22. Dindigul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,91,442 eligible electors, of which 1,40,273 were male, 1,51,143 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Athoor in 2021 is 1077.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,68,876 eligible electors, of which 1,31,156 were male, 1,37,705 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,859 eligible electors, of which 1,12,691 were male, 1,14,168 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Athoor in 2016 was 474. In 2011, there were 471.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Periyasamy I of DMK won in this seat by defeating Viswanathan R Natham of AIADMK by a margin of 27,147 votes which was 11.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 53.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Periyasamy.I of DMK won in this seat defeating Balasubramani.S of DMDK by a margin of 53,932 votes which was 28.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 59.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 129. Athoor Assembly segment of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Athoor are: Karthigaiselvan K (BSP), Periyasamy I (DMK), Silambarasan M (PT), Sivasakthivel P (MNM), Selvakumar P (AMMK), Simon Justin A (NTK), Thilagabama M (PMK), Muthulakshmi R (APTADMK), Ragupathi P (AMPK), Jeyasekaran R (MIPA), Anbu As (IND), Karthi M (IND), Sankar D (IND), Savadamuthu A (IND), Silambarasan P (IND), Thilagavathy S (IND), Balamurugan A (IND), Palraj R (IND), Muruganantham C (IND), Veeramalai S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.96%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.35%, while it was 83.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 129. Athoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 316. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

129. Athoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Dindigul Taluk (Part) Sullerumbu, Gurunathanaickenur, Palakkanuthu, Nilamalakottai, K.Pudukottai, Alagupatti, Silvarpatti, Kothapulli, Kamachipuram, Tettupatti, Mangarai, Ammapatti, Kuthathupatti, Anaipatti, Sindalagundu, Tamaraikulam, Kasavanampatti, Panrimalai, Adalur, Chattirapatti, Palayakannivadi, Virakkal, Kummampatti, Pithalaipatti, Pillayarnatham, Alamarathupatti, Vakkampatti, Munnilakottai, Panjanpatti (N), Paraipatti, Manalur, Attur, Jivalsaragu, Kalikkampatti, Palayamkottai, Bodikamanvadi, Sitharevu, Kilakottai, Toppampatti, Ambathurai, and Aiyampalayam villages. Agaram (TP), Thadikombu (TP), Sriramapuram (TP), Kannivadi (TP), Chinnalapatti (TP), Sithayankottai (TP) and Ayyampalayam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Athoor is 741 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Athoor is: 10°21’50.4"N 77°49’23.9"E.

