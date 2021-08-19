Atleast 250 Held Following Scuffle with Police Ahead of BJP Event in Bengal

Members of the Narayani Sena, an organisation raised by a group that demands a separate state carving out West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, on Thursday engaged in a scuffle with the police in Jalpaiguri district ahead of a BJP programme to be attended by Union minister Nisith Pramanik. At least 250 members of the Narayani Sena were arrested in Maynaguri on various charges including attacking police personnel and violating Covid-19 norms, Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta said.

The BJP condemned the police action claiming that no step is taken against the ruling TMC during its political programmes.

The Narayani Sena members assembled at a guest house from where they were supposed to visit the Jalpesh Mandir, a famous temple in the North Bengal town, along with Pramanik after his arrival.

A police team had gone to the guest house to enquire whether or not they had the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination certificates or RTPCR test reports, the SP told .

