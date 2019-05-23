Atmakur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Atmakur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Mekapati Goutham Reddy BSP -- -- Mandala. Padmaja JSP -- -- Cheerla. Chinnaa Reddy. PPOI -- -- Muramreddy Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Lali. Rajendra IND -- -- Ulladi Venkataiah TDP -- -- Bollineni Krishnaiah INC -- -- Chevuru Sreedhara Reddy IND -- -- Shaik Moinuddin IND -- -- Valluru Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy IND -- -- Suman Gadupudi IND -- -- Sura Bhaskar Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Anjaneyareddy Karnati

115. Atmakur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,08,990 voters of which 1,03,763 are male and 1,05,215 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Atmakur, recorded a voter turnout of 82.44%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.59% and in 2009, 78.04% of Atmakur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Mekapati Goutham Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 31,412 votes which was 19.18% of the total votes polled. Mekapati Goutham Reddy polled a total of 1,63,788 (51.92%) votes.INC's Anam Rama Narayana Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 18644 (12.59%) votes. Anam Rama Narayana Reddy polled 1,48,137 which was 51.92% of the total votes polled.Atmakur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: आत्मकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆత్మకూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).