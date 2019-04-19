English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Mocks 26/11 Hero Hemant Karkare, Says He Died Because She Cursed Him
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur came down heavily on the late ATS chief, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery in facing the Mumbai terror attack, and alleged that she was tortured and abused by him in ways that were “unbearable”.
File photo of late ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur
Bhopal: Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the BJP candidate from Bhopal, has kicked off her poll campaign with a shocking statement, claiming that former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad, Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, lost his life because she had “cursed him”.
Addressing party workers in Bhopal, Thakur broke down while narrating the alleged custodial torture inflicted on her after she was arrested in connection with 2008 blast case, in which six persons had died and over 100 were injured.
She came down heavily on the late ATS chief, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery in facing the Mumbai terror attack, and alleged that she was tortured and abused by him in ways that were “unbearable”.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and others in the case, alleging they were part of a Hindu extremist group which carried out the blast. She is the prime accused in the case and as it was her bike that was used to fit the explosive. She is currently out on bail and is facing terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Further narrating her encounter with Karkare, Thakur claimed he used to endlessly haunt her with his daunting questions, to which she had no answers as she was “innocent all along”.
She said she cursed Karkare for the alleged threats, torture and miserable treatment in custody. “Maine kaha that era sarvanash hoga (I cursed him that he would be finished),” she said.
Referring to sutak, an auspicious period of one month and a half according to Hindu tradition which starts after death or birth of anyone in family, she said that the holy period started on the day she landed in jail and ended the day Karkare was slain by terrorists.
“Inauspicious period started for Hemant Karkare when I was arrested. Exactly 45 days later he was killed and that was the end of the inauspicious period,” she said.
A poem attributed to her had also gone viral in social media on Thursday in which Thakur had pleaded innocence and called herself a proud Hindu.
A massive debate has been triggered in the country over her alleged involvement in Malegaon blasts and the BJP naming her from Bhopal despite her tainted past.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
