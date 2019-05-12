English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attack on BJP Candidate by TMC in West Bengal Act of Frustration: Prakash Javadekar
in the attack, Bharati Ghosh suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth at Keshpur area in the morning.
New Delhi: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP Sunday termed the attack on its candidate Bharati Ghosh in West Bengal an "act of frustration" by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state and claimed that the days of the Mamata Banerjee government are numbered.
The party also demanded that the Election Commission take suo motu cognisance of matter.
Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by locals on Sunday when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, where she is the BJP candidate, when polling was underway there.
One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting while Ghosh herself suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth at Keshpur area in the morning.
Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "Stones were pelted on her car and she was also injured. Instead of taking action against the goons, Ghosh's movements have been restricted and her car, which was vandalised, has been seized by the local administration. This is unacceptable. The TMC goons are engaged in unabated violence against the BJP. This is an act of frustration."
The state CEO has sought reports from the West Midnapore district magistrate about the incidents.
Javadekar also claimed that in Jhargam Lok Sabha constituency, the body of a BJP booth president has been recovered.
Demanding that poll observers should ensure proper deployment of central forces for smooth voting, the Union minister said, "Mamata (Banerjee) says there is an expiry date for the prime minister. But the way they are conducting elections, the amount of frustration, and with the imminent defeat of the TMC, there is an expiry date of the Mamata government."
