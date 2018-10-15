Attack on Migrants Conspired by Congress MLA as Party is Jealous of Inauguration of Statue of Unity, Says Rupani

Just days after the exodus of migrant workers from North India in Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani, who was in Lucknow on Monday, said his state was for all Indians and cared for everybody's "honour, development and safety" He blamed the attacks on migrants on a Congress MLA and said the grand old party was jealous at the unveiling of the ‘Statue of Unity’.CM Rupani was in the state capital to invite his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath for the unveiling ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' on the banks of the Narmada river on October 31.Migrants, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were targeted in several parts of Gujarat following the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl earlier this month."India is one, and this Gujarat is of (Mahatma) Gandhi, Sardar (Vallabhbhai Patel) and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modji. This is a mini-India (laghu Bharat) for all the Indians, and everyone's honour, safety and development is ensured," Rupani said.People from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states have contributed to the development of Gujarat, he added.Addressing a press conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, CM Vijay Rupani said, “The recent attacks over the migrant workers were conspired by the MLA of Congress party as the party is jealous of the inauguration of Statue of Unity. They (Congress) tried to disrupt the harmony in a state where everybody lives in peace and harmony. People of Uttar Pradesh have a great contribution in the development of Gujarat and that is why the state government of Gujarat took immediate action against the people who attacked migrant workers. Till now more than 700 people have been arrested and more than half of them are connected to Congress party."“The government foiled the conspiracy and provided security to non-Gujarati people. Rahul Gandhi should take some steps in this direction rather than tweeting and politicising the issue. We will also take legal action against Congress MLA who has given an inciting speech against the migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” he added.