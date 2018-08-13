GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Attack on Umar Khalid Fallout of Motivated Hate Campaign Against Him: Omar Abdullah

Some unidentified men targeted the JNU student leader and gunshots were heard but he escaped unhurt, according to witnesses even as the police asserted it will verify the incident.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Attack on Umar Khalid Fallout of Motivated Hate Campaign Against Him: Omar Abdullah
Bengaluru: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and student activist Umar Khalid during an event to commemorate Gauri Lankesh's birthday, in Bengaluru . PTI Photo
Loading...
New Delhi: Politicians, student leaders and activists condemned the alleged attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club here on Monday saying the incident was the fallout of a "hate campaign" against him on social media and mainstream media.

Some unidentified men targeted the JNU student leader and gunshots were heard but he escaped unhurt, according to witnesses even as the police asserted it will verify the incident.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted against the attack.

Tagging the official Twitter handle of PMO India, Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani claimed that last month when Umar Khalid, Shehla Rashid and I had received death threats, we had sought police protection and even till today, none of us have been given any kind of security





"Even those media groups, who are working to help BJP achieve political gains, and call Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid as members of 'tukde tukde gang' and 'anti-nationals' are also to be blamed for the attack," he posted on Twitter.

JNU student leader Shehla Rashid said the incident was the "direct result of hatred whipped up by ... and other hate media" and called it "shocking and condemnable".

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur opined it was time the online mob took to the streets against such incidents.





Social activist Kavita Krishnan also blamed certain news channels for the "murderous violence" against Khalid.





JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted in Hindi and said, "What could be a bigger evidence of jungle raj in the country that the copies of the Constitution are burnt and Umar Khalid is fired at, close to the Parliament. The confidence of criminals has increased under the current government and media."

Actress and JNU alumnus Swara Bhasker also posted on Twitter.





Comedian Kunal Kamra also posted on social media.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...