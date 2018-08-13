Attack on Umar Khalid Fallout of Motivated Hate Campaign Against Him: Omar Abdullah



Wage a motivated hate campaign against individuals & sooner or later someone will feel emboldened enough to take the law in to their own hands. The attack on @UmarKhalidJNU is the direct result of the relentless hate campaign using both social & mainstream media. Glad he’s well.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 13, 2018



इस हमले के लिए मीडिया के वह ग्रुप्स भी जिम्मेदार है जो लगातार कन्हैया कुमार, उमर खालिद, शेहला रसीद को 'टुकड़े टुकड़े गेंग' और 'राष्ट्रद्रोही' बताकर भाजपा को चुनावी फायदा पहुंचाने के मिशन में लगे है। आप का बिकाऊ होना किसी की जान ले शकता है, समज रहे है क्या ?



— Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) August 13, 2018





Shocking and highly condemnable: a guy attacked Umar Khalid from behind and tried to shoot him in Delhi. This is the direct result of hatred whipped up by Republic TV & other hate media. I spoke to Umar. He's okay, but we should be very very worried about his safety.

— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) August 13, 2018



I want to say I’m shocked and surprised but I’m not. It was only time the online mob came out on the streets. And God forbid something happens tomorrow to someone the blood will be on our hands for not condemning the hatred enough.https://t.co/r55rpslDrm



— Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) August 13, 2018





Gauri Lankesh, Kalburgi, Shujaat Bhukhari and now an attack on @UmarKhalidJNU. History tells us that these are the warning signs before a perfectly normal, thriving nation turns into a battlefield.

How are we still this ignorant and keep missing them?

— Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) August 13, 2018



Shocking attempt to kill #UmarKhalid - ironically outside Construction Club in Delhi. The hate speech and fake news by news channels targeting him and others as 'anti national' directly results in such murderous violence. Those burning Constitution are, of c not 'anti national'!



— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 13, 2018





देश में जंगल राज का इससे बड़ा सबूत क्या होगा कि संसद भवन से थोड़ी दूर कभी संविधान की प्रतियाँ जला दी जाती हैं तो कभी @UmarKhalidJNU पर गोली चलाने जैसे अपराध को अंजाम दिया जाता है। सरकार के संरक्षण और गोदी मीडिया के प्रोत्साहन के कारण ही देश में अपराधियों का मनोबल इतना बढ़ गया है।

— Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) August 13, 2018



What are we becoming?!???!? A lawless anarchic state of affairs.. so damaging to our institutions and credibility at a responsible State. Even if you don’t like umar’s views! 🙄 in solidarity! #UmarKhalid https://t.co/XY35MWmx9l



— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 13, 2018





If this doesn't chill your spine what will? If you choose silence now when will you speak?

If this is not wrong, what is wrong?



In Solidarity.

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 13, 2018

Politicians, student leaders and activists condemned the alleged attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club here on Monday saying the incident was the fallout of a "hate campaign" against him on social media and mainstream media.Some unidentified men targeted the JNU student leader and gunshots were heard but he escaped unhurt, according to witnesses even as the police asserted it will verify the incident.Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted against the attack.Tagging the official Twitter handle of PMO India, Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani claimed that last month when Umar Khalid, Shehla Rashid and I had received death threats, we had sought police protection and even till today, none of us have been given any kind of security"Even those media groups, who are working to help BJP achieve political gains, and call Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid as members of 'tukde tukde gang' and 'anti-nationals' are also to be blamed for the attack," he posted on Twitter.JNU student leader Shehla Rashid said the incident was the "direct result of hatred whipped up by ... and other hate media" and called it "shocking and condemnable".Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur opined it was time the online mob took to the streets against such incidents.Social activist Kavita Krishnan also blamed certain news channels for the "murderous violence" against Khalid.JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted in Hindi and said, "What could be a bigger evidence of jungle raj in the country that the copies of the Constitution are burnt and Umar Khalid is fired at, close to the Parliament. The confidence of criminals has increased under the current government and media."Actress and JNU alumnus Swara Bhasker also posted on Twitter.Comedian Kunal Kamra also posted on social media.