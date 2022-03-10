Attari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Attari seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Resham Singh (IND), Tajinder Singh (IND), Kulwinder Singh (IND), Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD), Jaswinder Singh (AAP), Tarsem Singh Sialka (INC), Balwinder Kaur (BJP), Avtar Singh (RPOIA), Sukhchain Singh (PKD), Gurpreet Singh (APJP), Gopi Singh (NJP), Bachitar Singh (SSRP), Lakhwinder Singh (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.37%, which is -7.66% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Tarsem Singh D C of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.20 Attari (Atari) (अटारी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Attari is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 39.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 189475 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 87,793 were male and 1,01,679 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Attari in 2022 is: 1,158 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,543 eligible electors, of which 94,499 were male,79,041 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,281 eligible electors, of which 80,086 were male, 69,195 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Attari in 2017 was 1,957. In 2012, there were 929 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Tarsem Singh D C of INC won in this seat defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike of SAD by a margin of 10,202 which was 7.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gulzar Singh Ranike (E) of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Tarsem Singh D C of INC by a margin of 4,983 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 49.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 20 Attari Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Attari are: Resham Singh (IND), Tajinder Singh (IND), Kulwinder Singh (IND), Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD), Jaswinder Singh (AAP), Tarsem Singh Sialka (INC), Balwinder Kaur (BJP), Avtar Singh (RPOIA), Sukhchain Singh (PKD), Gurpreet Singh (APJP), Gopi Singh (NJP), Bachitar Singh (SSRP), Lakhwinder Singh (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.03%, while it was 75.28% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Attari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.20 Attari Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 192. In 2012, there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.20 Attari comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: KCs Amritsar-II, Attari, Khasa (excluding OG Gumanpura of PanchayatGumanpura), Verka (excluding OG Mudhal of PanchayatMudhal), Wadala Bhittewad (excluding OG Thandewala of PanchayatKhapar Kheri) and Chabba of Amritsar-II Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Attari constituency, which are: Raja Sansi, Majitha, Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Amritsar West, Amritsar North, Amritsar East, Amritsar South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Attari is approximately 465 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Attari is: 31°37’20.3"N 74°40’15.6"E.

