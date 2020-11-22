Attempt to Disturb Hyderabad's Communal Harmony For Election a Cardinal Sin, Says KT Rama Rao

Telangana's Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said that attempts to disturb the communal harmony of Hyderabad for an election is a cardinal sin.

Rama Rao made the comments amid the ongoing war of words between his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to December 1 elections for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The TRS Working President shared his thoughts on Hyderabad's global image, inclusive growth, IT ecosystem and future plans for the city with Bharani Aroll, President, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), at Brand Hyderabad Future Ready session.

"Elections will come and go but what culture we are promoting is important. Trying to disturb the communal harmony of Hyderabad for an election is a cardinal sin. To stall the growth trajectory of the city is idiocy," he said.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said that the TRS government treats everyone equally. Noting great cities are built with great governance, he said that delivering promises without any discrimination helped Hyderabad to remain as an investment magnet.

He stated that Telangana is India's most successful startup state. We fought hard for the state and have delivered on many counts, he said.

"Hyderabad continues to attract people from across the world. Blessed with some natural advantages to it, the city just needs a progressive government as the enabler."

He highlighted that top five most valued companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft have made Hyderabad their second home. "The government has been an enabler and facilitator. Also, credit to the young talent pool available here," he said.

KTR stated that other than IT and life sciences in which Telangana will continue to be leader, "we are excited and looking forward to the electronics, E-vehicles, textiles and logistics sector in the next decade".

Talking about various development works in Hyderabad, KTR said with Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), link roads, Comprehensive Road Management Programme, city's road infra has been improving.

Referring to the last month's floods, he said the city's sewerage system couldn't handle the cloudburst, which was the highest since 1916. He promised that with Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), such a situation won't occur in Hyderabad again.