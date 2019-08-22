'Attempt to Silence Most Vocal Critic': Karti Slams Centre for Chidambaram's Arrest, Denies Meeting Peter & Indrani

New Delhi: Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday termed his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s arrest in the INX Media Case an attempt to silence the government's most vocal critic, adding that it was a “completely politically motivated witch hunt” to tarnish not just the Congress leader’s image but also that of the grand old party.

Karti, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning, said no one had been raided as much as him but the agencies still did not have a case against him. “If there is evidence, file a charge sheet,” he said.

Asked about Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, Karti said he had never met the couple. “I've never met Peter Mukerjea, I've never met Indrani Mukerjea in my life. The only time I've seen Indrani was when CBI took me to confront her. I have had no interaction with anyone directly or indirectly connected with their company,” he said.

The MP said he was grateful to the Congress and especially Rahul Gandhi for their support. “This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest [in solidarity with the DMK’s protest against repeal of Article 370].”

After his father’s arrest on Wednesday night amid high drama, Karti had tweeted: “This is a political witch-hunt. Outrageous media leaks are the preferred tactics of the @dir_ed. I have nothing to do with INX or the FIPB. All my assets and liabilities are duly declared in statutory and regulatory filings. I have repeated this ad nauseam, (sic).”

“There is no case as they haven't filed a charge sheet. This is a kind of spectacle," said Karti as dramatic scenes were witnessed outside his father's residence in Delhi, where CBI officials jumped over the wall to gain entrance. The move came after the former finance minister made a sudden appearance at the AICC headquarters after being untraceable for more than 24 hours.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.