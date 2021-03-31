Attingal Candidate List: Key Contests in Attingal Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Attingal Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Attingal seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.B.Satyan of CPM won from this seat beating K.Chandrababu of RSP by a margin of 40,383 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Advocate. B. Satyan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Thankamony Divakaran of INC by a margin of 30,065 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Attingal Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Attingal constituency are: O. S. Ambika of CPI(M), A. Sreedharan of RSP, P. Sudheer of BJP