Attingal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Attingal Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

128. Attingal (अतिंगल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Attingal is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,02,123 eligible electors, of which 92,461 were male, 1,09,660 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Attingal in 2021 is 1186.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,678 eligible electors, of which 89,798 were male, 1,08,880 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,684 eligible electors, of which 74,424 were male, 97,260 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Attingal in 2016 was 532. In 2011, there were 368.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.B.Satyan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K.Chandrababu of RSP by a margin of 40,383 votes which was 29.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Advocate. B. Satyan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Thankamony Divakaran of INC by a margin of 30,065 votes which was 26.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 55.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 128. Attingal Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Attingal are: O S Ambika (CPIM), Vipinlal Vidhyadharan (BSP), Adv A Sreedharan (RVNSP), Adv P Sudheer (BJP), Asha Prakash (ADHRMP), Ambili (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.54%, while it was 66.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 128. Attingal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 167. In 2011 there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

128. Attingal constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Attingal Municipality and Cherunniyoor, Karavaram, Kilimanoor, Manamboor, Nagaroor, Ottoor, Pazhayakunnummel, Pulimath and Vakkom Panchayats in Chirayinkeezh Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Attingal is 186 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Attingal is: 8°44’52.8"N 76°50’12.1"E.

