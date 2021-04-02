Attur Candidate List: Key Contests in Attur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Attur Assembly constituency in SALEM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Attur seat is part of the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chinnathambi R M of ADMK won from this seat beating Arthanari S K of INC by a margin of 17,334 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Madheswaran.S of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Arthanari.S.K. of INC by a margin of 29,856 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Attur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Attur constituency are: A. P. Jayasankaran of AIADMK, Chinnadurai of DMK, S. Madheswaran of AMMK, A.P. Siva of AISMK, Krishnaveni of NTK