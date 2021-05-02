Attur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Attur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

82. Attur (अत्तूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Attur is part of 14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,635 eligible electors, of which 1,22,827 were male, 1,31,796 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Attur in 2021 is 1073.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,136 eligible electors, of which 1,14,108 were male, 1,20,016 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,892 eligible electors, of which 97,530 were male, 99,364 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Attur in 2016 was 101. In 2011, there were 98.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chinnathambi R M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Arthanari S K of INC by a margin of 17,334 votes which was 9.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Madheswaran.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Arthanari.S.K. of INC by a margin of 29,856 votes which was 18.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 82. Attur Assembly segment of Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Attur are: K Chinnadurai (DMK), Periyannan, M (BSP), A P Jayasankaran (AIADMK), S Krishnaveni (NTK), Sadha Sivam, R (APOI), P Sivakumar (MNM), S Madheswaran (AMMK), K K Matheswari (ADK), Janarthanam, A (DMKM), Arumugam, D (IND), J Silambarasan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.26%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.84%, while it was 80.93% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 82. Attur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 275. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

82. Attur constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Attur Taluk (Part) Edaiyappatti, Panaimadal, Sekkadipatti, Kumarapalayam, Kalyanagiri, Kalleripatty, Mannur RF, Mannur, Koilputhur, Kariakoilvalavu, Kunnur, Soolankurichi, Adiyanur, Ramanayakkampalayam, Kottavadi, Belurkaradipatti, Mettudaiyampalayam, Periakriashnapuram, Chinnaksrishnapuram, Vadakuttampatti, Puthiragoundampalayam, Veeragoundanur, Olaipadi, Kalpaganur, Mettupalayam, Jarikothambadi, Attavanai Kothambadi, Alagapuram, Appamasamudram, Kilavarai, Pattimedu , Extension RF, Muttal, Ammampalayam, Kallanatham, Thenmangudipalayam, Akkichettipalayam, Palaniyapuri, Thalavaipatty, Oddapatty, Thennampillaiyur, Muthagoundanur, Ariyapalayam, Umayalpuram, Ettapur Karadipatti, Thamayanur, West Rajapalayam, Kalarampatty, Rangappanaickenpalayam, Gopalapuram, MalliakKarai, Echampatty, Chockkanathapuram, Thandavarayapuram, Thulukkanur, Manjini, Pungavadi, Paithur, Seeliampatty, Arasanatham and Valayamadevi villages. Keeripatti (TP), Ethapur (TP), Pethanaickenpalayam (TP), Attur (M) and Narasingapuram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Attur is 656 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Attur is: 11°37’28.6"N 78°32’26.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Attur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here