Audio Clip on Karnataka 'Leadership Change' Goes Viral, BJP State Chief Calls it Fake

An audio clip, in which BJP’s Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel allegedly hints at a possible change in leadership, went viral on social media on Sunday amid buzz of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa being replaced. Kateel, however, called the audio fake and denied any association with the leaked audio clip.

According to a report in the Indian Express, in the 47-second audio clip, the voice resembling that of Kateel is heard telling an unidentified individual in Tulu dialect, “There is going to be a definite change in leadership, a completely new team will be in place.”

In the audio clip, it is heard that the decision on who will be the new chief minister will be taken by the party’s Delhi office. “There are no local candidates in the running. It is being decided in Delhi,” he says.

The audio clip has come up at a time when Karnataka is gripped by speculation of a possible leadership change.

Yediyurappa met BJP national president JP Nadda and Amit Shah on Saturday and dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying no one asked for it and there was no discussion over leadership change in the state.

“No one asked me for my resignation. No such situation arose. There was no discussion over leadership change in the state”, Yediyurappa had said after meeting JP Nadda in New Delhi.

“I’ve discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country. He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I’ll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka,” he had added.

Later, after meeting Amit Shah, the CM said that the home minister asked him to work hard and come back to power in the state. “He (Shah) asked me to work hard to come back to power in Karnataka and also we must win more seats in Lok Sabha elections," Yediyurappa had added.

