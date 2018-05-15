GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Aurad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Prabhu Chavan Wins

Live election result of 52 Aurad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Aurad MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aurad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Prabhu Chavan Wins
Live election result of 52 Aurad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Aurad MLA.
Aurad (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,13,194 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,027 are male, 1,02,167 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.02 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Prabhu Chavan Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7506150.92%Prabhu Chavan
INC6446943.73%Vijaykumar Koudal
JD(S)26051.77%Dhanaji
BBKD12330.84%Anand
NOTA9640.65%Nota
AIMEP9500.64%Pramodkumar
IND6530.44%Santosh
SHS5540.38%Roshan
IND5530.38%Chandar
SJPA3670.25%Dilipkumar

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,191 votes (17.96%) securing 47.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.45%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 27,778 votes (27.12%) registering 55.61% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Aurad live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You