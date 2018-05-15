Aurad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Prabhu Chavan Wins

Live Status BJP Prabhu Chavan Won

Aurad (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,13,194 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,027 are male, 1,02,167 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.02 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,191 votes (17.96%) securing 47.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.45%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 27,778 votes (27.12%) registering 55.61% of the votes polled.