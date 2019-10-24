Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Aurangabad Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (औरंगाबाद मध्य): Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aurangabad Central (औरंगाबाद मध्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
107. Aurangabad Central (औरंगाबाद मध्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,24,762 eligible electors, of which 1,67,325 were male, 1,57,437 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 100 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,978 eligible electors, of which 1,50,071 were male, 1,36,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 100 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,50,536.
Aurangabad Central has an elector sex ratio of 940.91.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sayed Imtiaz Jalil of AIMIM won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 19982 votes which was 10.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIMIM had a vote share of 32.77% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 8384 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 36.75% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM got the most votes and the in the 107. Aurangabad Central Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.76%, while it was 54.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.64%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 312 polling stations in 107. Aurangabad Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 293.
Extent: 107. Aurangabad Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Aurangabad Tehsil (Part), Aurangabad (Municipal Corporation) (Part)-Ward No. 2 to 5, 34 to 48, 60 to 68 and 79 to 83.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad Central is: 19.9106 75.3383.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aurangabad Central results.
