Aurangabad East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (औरंगाबाद पूर्व): Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed of AIMIM leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aurangabad East (औरंगाबाद पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Detailed Results
109. Aurangabad East (औरंगाबाद पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,18,012 eligible electors, of which 1,67,025 were male, 1,50,986 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

Aurangabad East Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIMIM
5279
50.39%
Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed
SP
2555
24.39%
Kalim Qureshi Chotu Qureshi
BJP
2211
21.10%
Atul Moreshwar Save
IND
47
0.45%
Mohammed Zakir Abdul Qadar
IND
44
0.42%
Yusuf Mukati
MBT
44
0.42%
Issa Yasin
IND
39
0.37%
Dinesh Gautam Gawale
BSP
36
0.34%
Kishor Vishwanath Mhaske
NOTA
30
0.29%
Nota
IND
29
0.28%
Kiran Govind Shirwat
IND
22
0.21%
Ayub Habib Khan
IND
20
0.19%
Siddhart Subhash Sable
IND
13
0.12%
Shaikh Khaja Shaikh Kasim Kismatwala
IND
12
0.11%
Udhav Govardhan Bansode
IND
10
0.10%
Abdul Ajim Abdul Ajij Shaikh
IND
9
0.09%
Daivshali Devidas Zine
IND
8
0.08%
Suvarna Ramakant Bhosle
IND
8
0.08%
Adv. Rameshbhai Khandagle
PJP
7
0.07%
Shivprasad Ashok Pagar
PPI(D)
7
0.07%
Dushyant Shravan Patil
IND
7
0.07%
Neeta Abhimanu Bhalerao
IND
5
0.05%
Mukund Tryambakrao Ghorpade
IND
5
0.05%
Vishal Kaduba Pakhare
IND
4
0.04%
Mahendra Kachru Sonawane
IND
4
0.04%
Suresh Sanduji Ingle
IND
4
0.04%
Prof. Dr. Haridas Bhanudas Nagre
IND
3
0.03%
Liyakat Shaukat Khan
IND
3
0.03%
Shafeek Budhan Shaikh
IND
3
0.03%
Hanif Shaha Ibrahim Shaha
IND
3
0.03%
Rahul Ramkrushna Ingle
SVPP
2
0.02%
Babasaheb Santukrao Shelke
IND
1
0.01%
Bhujang Bhimrao Vimalbai
AMPI
1
0.01%
Rahul Haribhau Mankar
IND
1
0.01%
Sayyed Karim Ul Hasan Sayyed Khaja
TSP
1
0.01%
Jiyaullah Akbar Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,61,887 eligible electors, of which 1,39,382 were male, 1,22,505 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,756.

Aurangabad East has an elector sex ratio of 903.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AIMIM candidate by a margin of 4260 votes which was 2.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Darda Rajendra Jawaharlal of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15225 votes which was 12.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.54% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM got the most votes and the in the 109. Aurangabad East Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.

Number of contestants: A total of 34 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 31 contestants and in 2009 elections 28 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.75%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.99%, while it was 52.81 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 292 polling stations in 109. Aurangabad East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 261.

Extent: 109. Aurangabad East constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Aurangabad Tehsil (Part), Aurangabad (Municipal Corporation) – Ward No. 6 to 8, 14 to 16, 49 to 59 and 69 to 78.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad East is: 19.8808 75.3718.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aurangabad East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
