Aurangabad East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (औरंगाबाद पूर्व): Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed of AIMIM leads

109. Aurangabad East (औरंगाबाद पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,18,012 eligible electors, of which 1,67,025 were male, 1,50,986 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

Aurangabad East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIMIM 5279 50.39% Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed LEADING SP 2555 24.39% Kalim Qureshi Chotu Qureshi BJP 2211 21.10% Atul Moreshwar Save IND 47 0.45% Mohammed Zakir Abdul Qadar IND 44 0.42% Yusuf Mukati MBT 44 0.42% Issa Yasin IND 39 0.37% Dinesh Gautam Gawale BSP 36 0.34% Kishor Vishwanath Mhaske NOTA 30 0.29% Nota IND 29 0.28% Kiran Govind Shirwat IND 22 0.21% Ayub Habib Khan IND 20 0.19% Siddhart Subhash Sable IND 13 0.12% Shaikh Khaja Shaikh Kasim Kismatwala IND 12 0.11% Udhav Govardhan Bansode IND 10 0.10% Abdul Ajim Abdul Ajij Shaikh IND 9 0.09% Daivshali Devidas Zine IND 8 0.08% Suvarna Ramakant Bhosle IND 8 0.08% Adv. Rameshbhai Khandagle PJP 7 0.07% Shivprasad Ashok Pagar PPI(D) 7 0.07% Dushyant Shravan Patil IND 7 0.07% Neeta Abhimanu Bhalerao IND 5 0.05% Mukund Tryambakrao Ghorpade IND 5 0.05% Vishal Kaduba Pakhare IND 4 0.04% Mahendra Kachru Sonawane IND 4 0.04% Suresh Sanduji Ingle IND 4 0.04% Prof. Dr. Haridas Bhanudas Nagre IND 3 0.03% Liyakat Shaukat Khan IND 3 0.03% Shafeek Budhan Shaikh IND 3 0.03% Hanif Shaha Ibrahim Shaha IND 3 0.03% Rahul Ramkrushna Ingle SVPP 2 0.02% Babasaheb Santukrao Shelke IND 1 0.01% Bhujang Bhimrao Vimalbai AMPI 1 0.01% Rahul Haribhau Mankar IND 1 0.01% Sayyed Karim Ul Hasan Sayyed Khaja TSP 1 0.01% Jiyaullah Akbar Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,61,887 eligible electors, of which 1,39,382 were male, 1,22,505 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,756.

Aurangabad East has an elector sex ratio of 903.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AIMIM candidate by a margin of 4260 votes which was 2.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Darda Rajendra Jawaharlal of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15225 votes which was 12.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.54% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM got the most votes and the in the 109. Aurangabad East Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.

Number of contestants: A total of 34 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 31 contestants and in 2009 elections 28 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.75%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.99%, while it was 52.81 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 292 polling stations in 109. Aurangabad East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 261.

Extent: 109. Aurangabad East constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Aurangabad Tehsil (Part), Aurangabad (Municipal Corporation) – Ward No. 6 to 8, 14 to 16, 49 to 59 and 69 to 78.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad East is: 19.8808 75.3718.

