Aurangabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aurangabad (औरंगाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
37. Aurangabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Aurangabad is 67.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sushil Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 66,347 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sushil Kumar Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 72,058 votes which was 12.04% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 43.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aurangabad was: Sushil Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,25,574 men, 7,10,533 women and 46 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aurangabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad is: 24.75 84.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: औरंगाबाद, बिहार (Hindi); ঔরঙ্গাবাদ, বিহার (Bengali); औरंगाबाद, बिहार (Marathi); ઔરંગાબાદ, બિહાર (Gujarati); அவுரங்காபாத், பீகார் (Tamil); ఔరంగాబాద్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಔರಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഔറംഗബാദ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
Sushil Kumar Singh
BJP
Sushil Kumar Singh
LEADING
Aurangabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
23401
49.93%
Sushil Kumar Singh
HAM(S)
16125
34.41%
Upendra Prasad
BSP
1881
4.01%
Naresh Yadav
IND
1204
2.57%
Dhirendra Kumar Singh
NOTA
1096
2.34%
Nota
AHFB(K)
857
1.83%
Dr Dharmendra Kumar
IND
702
1.50%
Santosh Kumar Sinha
SP(L)
556
1.19%
Som Prakash
PPI(D)
546
1.17%
Avinash Kumar
IND
496
1.06%
Yogendra Ram
