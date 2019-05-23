Aurangabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sushil Kumar Singh BJP Sushil Kumar Singh LEADING

Aurangabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 23401 49.93% Sushil Kumar Singh Leading HAM(S) 16125 34.41% Upendra Prasad BSP 1881 4.01% Naresh Yadav IND 1204 2.57% Dhirendra Kumar Singh NOTA 1096 2.34% Nota AHFB(K) 857 1.83% Dr Dharmendra Kumar IND 702 1.50% Santosh Kumar Sinha SP(L) 556 1.19% Som Prakash PPI(D) 546 1.17% Avinash Kumar IND 496 1.06% Yogendra Ram

37. Aurangabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Aurangabad is 67.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sushil Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 66,347 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sushil Kumar Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 72,058 votes which was 12.04% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 43.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.47% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aurangabad was: Sushil Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,25,574 men, 7,10,533 women and 46 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad is: 24.75 84.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: औरंगाबाद, बिहार (Hindi); ঔরঙ্গাবাদ, বিহার (Bengali); औरंगाबाद, बिहार (Marathi); ઔરંગાબાદ, બિહાર (Gujarati); அவுரங்காபாத், பீகார் (Tamil); ఔరంగాబాద్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಔರಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഔറംഗബാദ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).