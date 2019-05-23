Aurangabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel Syed AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel Syed LEADING

Aurangabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Zambad Subhash Manakchand IND -- -- Tribhuvan Madhukar Padmakar IND -- -- Harshwardhandada Raibhanji Jadhav Leading IND -- -- Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal PSP(L) -- -- Agrawal Kunjbihari Jugalkishor BRSP -- -- Arvind Kisanrao Kamble BHMP -- -- Nadim Rana BMP -- -- Dipali Lalaji Misal ALP -- -- Uttam Dhanu Rathod AIMIM -- -- Imtiaz Jaleel Syed IND -- -- Shaikh Khaja Shaikh Kasim Kismatwala BSP -- -- Jaya Balu Rajkundal MSWP -- -- Subhash Kisanrao Patil NNP -- -- Mohsin Sir Nasim Bhai BPHP -- -- Mohammad Jaqeer Abdul Qadar PPI(D) -- -- M.B. Magre ANC -- -- Habib Gayas Shaikh IND -- -- Kurangal Sanjay Baburao IND -- -- Ravindra Bhanudas Kale IND -- -- Fulare Suresh Asaram IND -- -- Jagan Baburao Salve IND -- -- Khan Aejaz Ahemad SHS -- -- Chandrakant Khaire

19. Aurangabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.61%. The estimated literacy level of Aurangabad is 81.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandrakant Khaire of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,62,000 votes which was 16.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chandrakant Khaire of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 33,014 votes which was 4.52% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 35.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.56% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aurangabad was: Chandrakant Khaire (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,46,011 men, 7,43,384 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad is: 19.874 75.3278Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: औरंगाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ঔরঙ্গাবাদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); औरंगाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ઔરંગાબાદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அவுரங்காபாத், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఔరంగాబాద్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಔರಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഔറംഗബാദ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).