English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Aurangabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aurangabad (औरंगाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aurangabad (औरंगाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Aurangabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.61%. The estimated literacy level of Aurangabad is 81.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandrakant Khaire of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,62,000 votes which was 16.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Chandrakant Khaire of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 33,014 votes which was 4.52% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 35.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.56% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aurangabad was: Chandrakant Khaire (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,46,011 men, 7,43,384 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aurangabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad is: 19.874 75.3278
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: औरंगाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ঔরঙ্গাবাদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); औरंगाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ઔરંગાબાદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அவுரங்காபாத், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఔరంగాబాద్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಔರಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഔറംഗബാദ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
AIMIM
Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
AIMIM
Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
LEADING
In 2009, Chandrakant Khaire of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 33,014 votes which was 4.52% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 35.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
Aurangabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Zambad Subhash Manakchand
IND
--
--
Tribhuvan Madhukar Padmakar
IND
--
--
Harshwardhandada Raibhanji Jadhav
IND
--
--
Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal
PSP(L)
--
--
Agrawal Kunjbihari Jugalkishor
BRSP
--
--
Arvind Kisanrao Kamble
BHMP
--
--
Nadim Rana
BMP
--
--
Dipali Lalaji Misal
ALP
--
--
Uttam Dhanu Rathod
AIMIM
--
--
Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
IND
--
--
Shaikh Khaja Shaikh Kasim Kismatwala
BSP
--
--
Jaya Balu Rajkundal
MSWP
--
--
Subhash Kisanrao Patil
NNP
--
--
Mohsin Sir Nasim Bhai
BPHP
--
--
Mohammad Jaqeer Abdul Qadar
PPI(D)
--
--
M.B. Magre
ANC
--
--
Habib Gayas Shaikh
IND
--
--
Kurangal Sanjay Baburao
IND
--
--
Ravindra Bhanudas Kale
IND
--
--
Fulare Suresh Asaram
IND
--
--
Jagan Baburao Salve
IND
--
--
Khan Aejaz Ahemad
SHS
--
--
Chandrakant Khaire
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.56% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aurangabad was: Chandrakant Khaire (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,46,011 men, 7,43,384 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aurangabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad is: 19.874 75.3278
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: औरंगाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ঔরঙ্গাবাদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); औरंगाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ઔરંગાબાદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அவுரங்காபாத், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఔరంగాబాద్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಔರಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഔറംഗബാദ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results