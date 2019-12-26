Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Aurangabad Hoardings Credit Shiv Sena for Farm Loan Waiver; 'Nowhere to be Spotted' NCP, Congress Miffed

The hoardings, having pictures of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his father late Bal Thackeray, have come up in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra in the last couple of days.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aurangabad Hoardings Credit Shiv Sena for Farm Loan Waiver; 'Nowhere to be Spotted' NCP, Congress Miffed
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Aurangabad: The NCP and Congress have expressed displeasure over some hoardings carrying images only of Shiv Sena leaders to highlight the Maharashtra government's move to waive farm loans, saying it is a joint decision of the alliance and not one party alone.

The hoardings, having pictures of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his father late Bal Thackeray, have come up in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra in the last couple of days.

They do not have any photograph of top leaders of the Congress and NCP, which forged an alliance with the Sena to form government in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state, a day after the government formally announced to write off cultivators' debts of upto Rs two lakh.

"It would have been better if they had also carried photographs (on hoardings) of other veteran leaders of this alliance," NCP MLC Satish Chavan told PTI.

This is a decision of the alliance government and the move to put up hoardings of a single party is "not done", Congress city president Namdevrao Pawar said. "The decision to waive farm loans is of all the alliance partners of the state government. If the posters are put up by a local volunteer, it can be understood. But, if these have been put up by party officials, then this is certainly displeasing," he said.

They should have also put up images of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Pawar said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena district president and MLC Ambadas Danve said the hoardings were displayed by party volunteers "in a fit of emotion". "Henceforth, we will take care that alliance parties also get a prominent place in such posters," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram