Aurangabad West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (औरंगाबाद पश्चिम): Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat of Shiv Sena Leads

108. Aurangabad West (औरंगाबाद पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,35,206 eligible electors, of which 1,78,723 were male, 1,56,470 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 147 service voters had also registered to vote.

Aurangabad West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 24237 50.86% Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat LEADING IND 11424 23.97% Raju Ramrao Shinde AIMIM 5612 11.78% Arun Vitthalrao Borde VBA 4546 9.54% Sandeep Bhausaheb Shirsat NOTA 621 1.30% Nota IND 194 0.41% Ramesh Kisan Jadhav PJP 189 0.40% Pradip Karbhari Tribhuwan IND 175 0.37% Kiran Bhimrao Chabukswar IND 160 0.34% Amol Ashok Raiwale IND 153 0.32% Mali Vinod Ramsing IND 139 0.29% Pankaja Ramhari Mane BMHP 104 0.22% Manisha Kharat AMPI 102 0.21% Aucharmal Fakirchand Kashinath

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,87,750 eligible electors, of which 1,54,612 were male, 1,33,137 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 147 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,38,747.

Aurangabad West has an elector sex ratio of 875.49.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Shirsat of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6927 votes which was 3.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 32.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shirsat Sanjay Pandurang of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14211 votes which was 11.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.4% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 108. Aurangabad West Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.32%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.63%, while it was 50.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.31%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 108. Aurangabad West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 311.

Extent: 108. Aurangabad West constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Aurangabad Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle Kanchanwadi, Aurangabad (CB), and Aurangabad (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 1, 17 to 33.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad West is: 19.8493 75.3016.

