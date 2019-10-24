Ausa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (औसा): Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawar of BJP Wins

239. Ausa (औसा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,83,792 eligible electors, of which 1,51,156 were male, 1,32,636 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 494 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,58,311 eligible electors, of which 1,38,486 were male, 1,19,825 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 494 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,52,337.

Ausa has an elector sex ratio of 877.48.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Basavraj Madhavrao Patil of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8858 votes which was 5.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.72% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Basawaraj Madhavrao Patil of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 14795 votes which was 8.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.86% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 239. Ausa Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.73%, while it was 65.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.95%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 304 polling stations in 239. Ausa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 303.

Extent: 239. Ausa constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Ausa Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Lamjana, Matola, Killari, Ausa and Ausa (MC), Nilanga Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Madansuri, Kasar Shirshi, Kasar Balkunda.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ausa is: 18.1435 76.6017.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ausa results.

