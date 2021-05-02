Ausgram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ausgram Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

273. Ausgram (आसग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ausgram is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,847 eligible electors, of which 1,24,706 were male, 1,22,139 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ausgram in 2021 is 979.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,976 eligible electors, of which 1,15,186 were male, 1,09,790 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,219 eligible electors, of which 1,02,341 were male, 93,878 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ausgram in 2016 was 159. In 2011, there were 123.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abhedananda Thander of TMC won in this seat by defeating Basudev Mete of CPIM by a margin of 6,252 votes which was 3.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Basudev Mete of CPIM won in this seat defeating Chanchal Kumar Mondal of INC by a margin of 23,096 votes which was 13.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 273. Ausgram Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ausgram are: Abhedananda Thander (TMC), Kalita Maji (BJP), Chanchal Kumar Majhi (CPIM), Sridam Goldar (BSP), Manasa Mete (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.58%, while it was 88.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 273. Ausgram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

273. Ausgram constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Ausgram-I 2. CDB Ausgram-II and 3. Guskara (M). It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Ausgram is 561 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ausgram is: 23°30’16.6"N 87°37’32.2"E.

