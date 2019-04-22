English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Auspicious Period Forces’ Pragya Thakur to File Nomination From Bhopal a Day Before
Pragya Singh Thakur filed her nomination amid chanting of religious prayers by 11 priests followed by a ‘puja’.
Bhopal: BJP candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at district collectorate office to collect nomination papers, in Bhopal, Monday, April 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: A day ahead of her scheduled filing of nomination, Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhopal submitted her nomination papers at the collectorate on Monday.
Earlier, the BJP had announced that Thakur would file her nomination on April 23 but due to Thakur’s beliefs that Monday had a ‘Shubh muhurat’ or an ‘auspicious period’, she decided to submit her papers on Monday itself.
The BJP candidate filed her nomination amid chanting of religious prayers by 11 priests followed by a ‘puja’.
Among others, sitting MP from Bhopal Alok Sanjar accompanied the party nominee at the filing of nomination. The sadhvi would however complete the remaining formalities on Tuesday and would also lead a procession.
Later, she visited various areas and sought ‘bhiksha’ from her followers in the city.
Thakur is contesting against Congress stalwart and former state CM Digvijaya Singh.
On Sunday, Thakur responded to the EC's show cause notice by defending her position that she did not make any defamatory comments for any martyr and that it's her Right to express in public.
The Bhopal BJP candidate had drawn flak on Friday after she said that ATS Mumbai chief Hemant Karkare had died as she had cursed him. The EC sent a notice to the Pragya for her uncalled for remark.
When contacted by News18, Thakur said that she was forced to file nomination on Monday due to the ‘shubh muhurt’ and would complete remaining formalities on Tuesday.
On the two EC notices slapped on her, Thakur said that her legal team has replied to these notices and she won’t say anything further on this.
On the collection of donation from followers, she said she was a sadhvi and was receiving bhiksha for her election campaign.
To add, Thakur was summoned by the BJP top brass to Bhopal party office on Sunday and was cautioned against her unrestrained comments.
Earlier, the BJP had announced that Thakur would file her nomination on April 23 but due to Thakur’s beliefs that Monday had a ‘Shubh muhurat’ or an ‘auspicious period’, she decided to submit her papers on Monday itself.
The BJP candidate filed her nomination amid chanting of religious prayers by 11 priests followed by a ‘puja’.
Among others, sitting MP from Bhopal Alok Sanjar accompanied the party nominee at the filing of nomination. The sadhvi would however complete the remaining formalities on Tuesday and would also lead a procession.
Later, she visited various areas and sought ‘bhiksha’ from her followers in the city.
Thakur is contesting against Congress stalwart and former state CM Digvijaya Singh.
On Sunday, Thakur responded to the EC's show cause notice by defending her position that she did not make any defamatory comments for any martyr and that it's her Right to express in public.
The Bhopal BJP candidate had drawn flak on Friday after she said that ATS Mumbai chief Hemant Karkare had died as she had cursed him. The EC sent a notice to the Pragya for her uncalled for remark.
When contacted by News18, Thakur said that she was forced to file nomination on Monday due to the ‘shubh muhurt’ and would complete remaining formalities on Tuesday.
On the two EC notices slapped on her, Thakur said that her legal team has replied to these notices and she won’t say anything further on this.
On the collection of donation from followers, she said she was a sadhvi and was receiving bhiksha for her election campaign.
To add, Thakur was summoned by the BJP top brass to Bhopal party office on Sunday and was cautioned against her unrestrained comments.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins
- Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's Why it Still Works.
- Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results