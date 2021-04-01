Avadi Candidate List: Key Contests in Avadi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Avadi Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Avadi seat is part of the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pandia Rajan K of ADMK won from this seat beating Nasar S M of DMK by a margin of 1,395 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abdul Rahim.S of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Dhamotharan.R of INC by a margin of 43,238 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Avadi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Avadi constituency are: K. Pandiarajan of AIADMK, S. M. Nasar of DMK, N. M. Shankar of DMDK, Udhaya Kumar of MNM, Vijayalakshmi of NTK