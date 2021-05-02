Avadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Avadi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

6. Avadi (अवादी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Avadi is part of 1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,42,371 eligible electors, of which 2,19,532 were male, 2,22,737 female and 102 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Avadi in 2021 is 1015.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,98,613 eligible electors, of which 2,00,316 were male, 1,98,209 female and 88 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,77,856 eligible electors, of which 1,42,026 were male, 1,35,830 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Avadi in 2016 was 407. In 2011, there were 346.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pandia Rajan K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Nasar S M of DMK by a margin of 1,395 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.92% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdul Rahim.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Dhamotharan.R of INC by a margin of 43,238 votes which was 21.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 6. Avadi Assembly segment of Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 18 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Avadi are: Sankar N M (DMDK), Charles S (BSP), Nasar S M (DMK), Pandiarajan K (AIADMK), Udhayakumar V (MNM), Balasubramanian M (TNIK), Banumathi (MIPA), Raman N (TMNP), Vijayalakshmi G (NTK), Viswanathan R (MGRMK), Akilan T M (IND), Chandrasekar A (IND), Sugumar M (IND), Dharani K (IND), Durgaprasad G (IND), Nagaraj M (IND), Pandiarajan G (IND), Venkatesan M (IND), Jayakumar P (IND), Shanavas Khan J (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 67.92%, while it was 71.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 6. Avadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 383. In 2011 there were 312 polling stations.

EXTENT:

6. Avadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Poonamalle Taluk (Part) Nadukuthagai, Nemilicheri and Karunakaracheri villages. Thirunindravur (TP), Tiruverkadu (TP) and Avadi (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Avadi is 1 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Avadi is: 13°07’35.8"N 80°05’19.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Avadi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here