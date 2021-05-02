Avanashi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Avanashi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

112. Avanashi (अवनाशी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Avanashi is part of 19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.1%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,80,551 eligible electors, of which 1,36,232 were male, 1,44,313 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Avanashi in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,49,571 eligible electors, of which 1,23,393 were male, 1,26,163 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,747 eligible electors, of which 97,754 were male, 94,993 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Avanashi in 2016 was 15. In 2011, there were 15.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dhanapal P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anandhan E of DMK by a margin of 30,674 votes which was 15.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Karuppasamy.M.A. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Natarajan.A.R. of INC by a margin of 61,411 votes which was 39.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 66.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 112. Avanashi Assembly segment of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Avanashi are: Athiyamaan Raju (DMK), Dhanapal, P (AIADMK), Duraisamy, P (BSP), Meera, K (DMDK), Subramani, K (IDMMK), Shoba (NTK), Venkateswaran, A (MNM), Annamalai (IND), Arumugam, P (IND), Sakunthala, T (IND), Murugesan, R (IND), Rangasamy, P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.79%, while it was 80.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 112. Avanashi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

112. Avanashi constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu: Avanashi Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruppur.

The total area covered by Avanashi is 670 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Avanashi is: 11°13’49.4"N 77°10’10.9"E.

